High Peak Borough Council says two options for the local government restructure will be out for consultation later in the year.

In late 2024, the Government announced plans describing a national programme of devolution and reform to local government - setting out plans for the biggest change to local councils in a generation.

This includes a clear expectation that the 'two-tier system' of local government with a borough council and then a county council which exists in many places - including here in Derbyshire - must be replaced.

Going forward the government wants new unitary councils, which will each provide all council services to the communities they serve, to be introduced.

High Peak Borough Council’s two options for local government restructure plans. Photo Jason Chadwick

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “This is a complex issue, but our key priority is to make sure the needs of our communities are met.”

The district and borough councils across Derbyshire, and Derby City Council, have been working in partnership since the Government's call.

And a new structure, which provides effective and value for money services along with protecting Derbyshire's historic boundaries and keeping councils connected to local people has been proposed.

A High Peak Borough Council spokesperson said: “By working together, we stand the strongest chance of creating a future which meets the needs of our local communities - keeping your council services as close as possible to you - within the framework set out by Government.

“That's why we, along with the seven other district and borough councils across Derbyshire, we have joined forces to pull together an initial proposal which puts the needs of our communities at its heart.

“High Peak Borough Council has supported an initial proposal - which will be put out for public consultation before any final proposals are drawn up, or any final decisions are made.”

There are two options being considered.

The first option, would see Amber Valley Borough Council be part of a northern unitary council, alongside High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and Bolsover District Council.

A separate southern unitary council would be formed by Derby City Council, South Derbyshire District Council, and Erewash Borough Council.

In the second option, the structure remains the same, except Amber Valley Borough Council would move from the northern unitary council to join the southern unitary council instead.

Most new unitary authorities are expected to be in place by 2028.

The council said services will continue to operate as normal until then – while they work through the local government reorganisation process alongside our partners.

A High Peak Borough Council spokesperson said: “These new unitary councils would be responsible for delivering all local council services in their area, bringing everything under one organisation.

“At the moment, services are split between two tiers of local government - with county councils providing things like social care and highways, while district and borough councils are responsible for services such as bin collections, planning, and leisure centres.”

The council says a ‘full public consultation will take place later in 2025, ahead of the Government's deadline for final proposals to be submitted in November 2025’.

The spokesperson said: “You will have the opportunity to share your views before any final decisions are made.”

A decision is not expected from the Government until spring 2026.