High Peak Borough Council has set out its priorities for the next four years and aims to provide ‘quality Council services residents deserve’.

The High Peak Borough Plan 2023 - 2027, which was agreed by the full Council last month, is centred around achieving the council's vision ‘working together to protect and invest in the High Peak with the Council on your side’.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: "Our new Borough Plan sets out what our residents, businesses and partners can expect us to work to deliver over the next four years.

"It's an ambitious plan - in keeping with our aspirations for our Borough - which focuses on the priorities of the people that live and work here.”

The new plan focuses on five aims; Supporting communities to create a healthier and safer High Peak. The council say this will mean an increased level of community support and a refreshed Community Safety Strategy along with a new Cultural Strategy.Improved tenant satisfaction; improved private sector housing conditions; increased supply of quality affordable housing as part of the Future proof housing.

The council will also be looking at Protecting and creating jobs by supporting economic growth, development and regeneration. They say this will be done by an increased economic growth and higher paid employment and creating thriving and flourishing town centres and high streets.

In the next four years the council will reduce carbon emissions; champion recycling as well as reducing levels of environmental crime; develop a Biodiversity Plan and implement it and the Climate Change Strategy.

Finally it will be a ‘responsive, smart, financially resilient and forward-thinking Council’ this means it will be looking for increased levels of customer satisfaction; increased use of local firms through procurement; better engagement with communities; value for money services.

Councillor McKewown added: "It's based on what our communities have told us is important to them ensuring that their priorities - such as the availability of good quality, affordable homes, working with partners to tackle food and fuel poverty and mental health, action to tackle the climate emergency and providing value for money services - are also ours.