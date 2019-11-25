General Election 2019: Meet the High Peak candidates standing to be MP

Five High Peak parliamentary candidates will be vying for your vote as the country heads to the polls in next month’s general election.

Defending her Labour seat will be Ruth George, who became MP in the summer of 2017.

Ruth George is the High Peak Labour candidate

Also standing will be Robert Largan for the Conservatives, Dave Lomax for the Liberal Democrats, Robert Hodgetts-Haley for the Green Party and Alan Graves Junior for the Brexit Party.

Mrs George, from Whaley Bridge, said: “I want people in High Peak to know there is a better alternative than a government which is about to close nearly 20 hospitals, cut £3 billion from our schools, plunge over four million working families into poverty through harsh cuts to Universal Credit and refuses to rule out cuts to pension increases or higher tax and national insurance.

“In contrast, I will promote Labour’s message of long-term investment in public services, fairness for working people, and decent support for pensioners and those who cannot work.”

Conservative candidate Mr Largan, from Glossop, said: “We need someone who will work to keep our economy strong so we can properly fund our public services; improve local healthcare and deliver the infrastructure investment we need in our road network and commuter railways.

Robert Largan is the High Peak Conservative candidate

“The High Peak is one of the most marginal seats in the country - your vote won’t just elect a local MP. It will determine who becomes PM.”

Mr Lomax, from Whaley Bridge, was announced as the Lib Dem candidate in place of Guy Kiddey.

“In this very fluid situation it is imperative voters in the High Peak have the opportunity to vote Liberal Democrat,” said Mr Lomax.

“We are there for the more than 10,000 voters who supported the Liberal Democrats in 2005 and 2010, remainers who would not contemplate voting for either the Tories or Labour and those who want a candidate and party committed to remaining in the EU and protecting the environment.”

David Lomax is standing for the Liberal Democrats

Mr Hodgetts-Haley, also from Glossop, said: “We wish to offer up the more pressing issue of climate change.

“Brexit can only be addressed by the people.

“The Green Party will put democracy first - we support a People’s Vote including a vote on a deal vs no deal.”

Alan Graves Junior, who is standing for the Brexit Party in place of Mark Nolan, said: “High Peak was a 50.55 per cent leave area and is very winnable.”

Robert Hodgetts-Haley is the High Peak Green Party candidate