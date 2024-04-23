Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Buxton Advertiser has been told that High Peak Borough Council is looking to sell Buxton Town Hall.

The council joined forces with Staffordshire Moorlands District Council in June 2008 and formed a Strategic Alliance to establish joint working arrangements and create a shared approach to delivering key services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then operations have been conducted either in High Peak or in the Leek headquarters over the border.

Future of Buxton Town Hall under ‘review’ say High Peak Borough Council. Photo Jason Chadwick

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: "Like many councils across the country, with the impact of funding cuts and as part of the ongoing requirement to ensure our services are modern, responsive and meet the needs of our communities, the council is reviewing its assets across the borough.

"The first part of that review examines the buildings we use for our office accommodation, including Buxton Town Hall.

“We are currently at a very early stage of this review.

“We are seeking appropriate professional advice and conducting a thorough review and assessment of the needs of the Council, the community, and our partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton Town Hall was opened in 1889 on the Market Place and is a Grade-II-listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic building was designed by Manchester architect William Pollard who won a competition to design the town hall after the previous council building was destroyed by fire in 1985.

The official opening of the Town Hall, which overlooks The Slopes was done by the Marquess of Hartington on 26 June 1889.

Since the merger with Staffordshire Moorlands there has been a reduction in hours and services operating from the town hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the building is only open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1pm.

Councillor McKeown added: “No decisions have been made about Buxton Town Hall, and it will be some time before the review reaches the point where recommendations are made on any particular building in the Council's ownership.