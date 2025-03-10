Former High Peak MP will be standing as independent candidate at Derbyshire County Council elections

A former MP who represented Labour as a county councillor for five years has announced she will be standing as an independent candidate in the May elections.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, in February, Ruth George said she had been blocked from standing as a county councillor in the upcoming elections this spring.

On Sunday March, 9, she said after ‘careful consideration’ she would be standing as an independent for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs George said: “Many, many people have asked if I would stand as an independent candidate. It is a big step but after careful consideration and some very kind offers of help and support, I have agreed.

Former High Peak MP Ruth George will be standing as independent candidate at Derbyshire County Council elections

“Hundreds of local people have asked me to stand so I might carry on being their councillor. I’m very humbled by all that support and want to continue to do my best for everyone.”

Ruth George was an MP for Buxton and the High Peak between 2017 and 2019, after losing her seat to Robert Largan she was then elected as a Derbyshire Councillor for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook.

She said: “I enjoy being the county councillor for the community where I and my family live. I love using my knowledge and experience of the council and my own community to help people and local organisations - often when they’ve failed to get support elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the politics of the election and after not being able to stand Mrs George said the ‘Conservatives felt they had the best chance of winning this seat’ but called their policies ‘disastrous’.

She said: “As an independent councillor I would do all I can to support efficient and effective services, provided directly wherever possible.

“Running independently from any party is not easy. I will need to raise some funds for leaflets to let people know what I am standing for and why, and deliver those leaflets to over 4,500 households, but I hope to involve as many people as possible and make this a truly community-based campaign.”

Mrs George added: “The last couple of years have been tough but I hope that I can turn that into something positive – both for me personally, and for all of our brilliant community who I’d love to continue to support as your independent councillor.”