Two Independent county councillors with very different political backgrounds, have joined forces to create the Derbyshire Independent Group.

Councillors Amy Wheelton of Linton in South Derbyshire and Ruth George of Whaley Bridge in High Peak formed the group to enable them to participate in more council structures and better scrutinise how the council’s decisions impact their areas and residents.

The experienced councillors, will work together collectively, but for council processes all groups need a leader – so they tossed a coin to decide. Cllr Ruth George correctly called tails and became Group Leader, whilst Amy is Deputy Leader.

Farmer and district councillor Amy Wheelton and ex-Labour MP Ruth George believe they can use their combined experience and talents within the Independent Group to best represent their residents.

Both councillors emphasise that by grouping together, they can maintain the independent position on which they were elected.

The Council’s Legal Officer confirmed that a constituted group has more rights than individual independent councillors.

The new Derbyshire Independent Group will be entitled to seats on council committees and to submit questions to Cabinet in advance of decision-making as well as participating in briefings and meetings open to groups.

Cllr Ruth George said: “I am proud of being elected as an independent councillor and everything I do as a councillor is in the interests of the people of Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook. With big decisions needing to be taken at Derbyshire County Council that will impact my residents and the local services they rely on, I want to scrutinise those decisions most effectively, and being part of an Independent Group enables me to do that.

“Amy and I have different backgrounds, but our skills and experience complement each other and we will use that combined experience to best support our own residents. As with any group of people, we won’t agree on everything, but we will always agree to do our best for the areas and people we represent, and that will always be the priority.”

Cllr Amy Wheelton said: “Ruth and I are both very practical people who want what’s best for our own areas. I am very much an independent councillor, but I am committed to working with officers and with councillors from every party to seek the best outcomes for my residents and for the whole county.

“Being independent means Ruth and I can work collaboratively with others better than party representatives can. Independence has enabled me to be a highly effective district councillor for the last 6 years. I look forward to using that experience and the skills I’ve gained to help tackle the challenges we all face at county level.”