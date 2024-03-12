Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This month members of Patriotic Alternative did a leaflet drop around Castleton, pushing their propaganda through doors and fixing it to community noticeboards.

Kenny Mckee, a Buxton resident, who visited his parents at the weekend, said: “On visiting my elderly parents in Castleton today I was horrified to find out they had received far right leaflets from a group called 'Patriotic Alternative' through their postbox on Peveril Close on Sunday March, 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Speaking to neighbours they also received these leaflets. I also saw them attached to the parish notice board.”

"Far right fascists are not welcome in Castleton and the Peak District," says one resident after leaflets were posted through people's doors earlier this month

The far right group shared a post talking about their trip to Castleton with a member, whose face they blurred out, holding a sign showing allegiance to the regional organiser who was jailed this month.

The regional leader from Yorkshire was found guilty and imprisoned for intentionally stirring up racial hatred.

He was arrested in 2021 and following a subsequent search of Melia’s home, police discovered a book by Oswald Moseley, who founded the British Union of Fascists, a poster of Adolf Hitler and a Nazi emblem.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, who brought the case to trial earlier this year, said: “These were key signs of Melia’s ideology and underpinned his desire to spread his racist views in a deliberate manner.”

Advertisement

“He was also found guilty of encouraging or assisting the commission of the offence of racially aggravated criminal damage.”

Kenny said: “My parents, myself and the Castleton community would like to make clear that far right fascists are not welcome in Castleton and the Peak District.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan added: “I’m deeply troubled by reports of Neo-Nazi leaflets being distributed in Castleton. As I wrote in this paper last week, I am concerned about the rising tide of extremism both from Islamism and the Far Right.

Advertisement