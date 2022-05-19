Extraordinary meeting called over Derbyshire care homes closures

An extraordinary meeting will be held next week to discuss the controversial plan to close seven Derbyshire care homes.

By Christina Massey
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:55 pm
County Hall care home protest.
The meeting is the result of two separate requests from opposition councillors to Derbyshire County Council, following the Tory cabinet’s recent move to close the facilities.

The Lib Dems and Green Party member called for an extraordinary meeting to ‘condemn’ the decision and ‘regret the direction of travel it establishes for care service provision’, while Labour called for a reversal of the decision and the implementation of ‘the majority group’s manifesto commitment to invest in providing new modern care homes before any home is closed’.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 25, following the conclusion of the council’s annual meeting, which starts at 2pm.

