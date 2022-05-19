Extraordinary meeting called over Derbyshire care homes closures

The meeting is the result of two separate requests from opposition councillors to Derbyshire County Council, following the Tory cabinet’s recent move to close the facilities.

The Lib Dems and Green Party member called for an extraordinary meeting to ‘condemn’ the decision and ‘regret the direction of travel it establishes for care service provision’, while Labour called for a reversal of the decision and the implementation of ‘the majority group’s manifesto commitment to invest in providing new modern care homes before any home is closed’.