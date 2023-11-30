Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet is set to reject the proposed blanket 20mph speed limit in Buxton at a meeting of the council’s Cabinet on December 7.

This decision comes in the wake of an influential residents’ survey conducted by Robert Largan, MP for High Peak, who actively engaged with the community to gather and amplify their views on the matter.

Mr Largan conducted an independent survey, revealing widespread opposition to the proposals. 49 per cent of respondents expressed disagreement.

Notably, 34 per cent of residents endorsed the concept of 20mph zones around schools and suitable residential areas, excluding main roads.

He said: “I carried out an extensive residents’ survey, to ask for views on the proposed plans. I am grateful to the hundreds of local people who took the time to share their views.“Just 17 per cent of local people supported the proposal for a blanket 20mph speed limit for Buxton.“I presented the results of my survey to Derbyshire County Council and I am very glad that the Council have listened to the views of local people.”

Part of Robert Largan’s survey also asked residents what they would prioritise instead.

59 per cent wanted to prioritise improving bus services to reduce the number of cars on the road.

63 per cent supported prioritisation of investment into railway infrastructure to help reduce the number of HGVs.

Making walking and cycling easier was also a priority as was more police to help with enforcement.

Mr Largan noted in response to people’s concerns Derbyshire County Council has recently been awarded £47 million in Government funding for a Bus Improvement Plan.

As part of this, the 185 bus has been restored to Harpur Hill and Buxton Hospital.

He also said the Government approved a £145 million capacity based upgrade to the Hope Valley Line, which runs between Manchester and Sheffield and serves New Mills Central, Chinley, Edale, Hope and Bamford.