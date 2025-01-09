Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decision on the controversial plans to convert the New Mills Adult Education Centre into 26 new flats is expected next month.

Applicant Mr Smith from the R & H Group Ltd has submitted the proposal, which if approved would see the building converted into a mixture of one, two and three bedroomed flats.

He said: “Each flat has been designed to meet, or exceed national space standards.

“Furthermore, each flat has been designed to take advantage of the location of existing window and door openings to provide good levels of natural daylight and ventilation, as well as views away from the property.

“The spaces have been designed to be efficient with the existing space allowed, and allow for safe and easy access.

“The external aesthetic of the proposal has been decided upon to match that of the existing building in order to maintain the existing relationship that the site has with the street scene.

“A mixture of five one-bedroom, 16 two- bedroom and five three-bedroom flats have been allowed to enable a broad mix of residents across the site to ensure diversity of demographic.”

However, the local community has concerns about the plans.

Councillor Anne Clarke said: “Whilst I welcome the building of affordable housing, I am concerned that with only one designated parking space for each flat this proposal could cause further congestion on nearby roads, where parking is already an issue.”

Liz Moody from New Mills Primary School, said: “There is a wooden outbuilding that is connected to this building and forms part of our land.

“As we are a school, we need to know what is going to happen with this outbuilding for health and safety reasons and what the builders are planning to do with this.

“We also need to know when the work will be taking place as this will also affect our school life.”

There were concerns raised regarding the endangered wildlife in and around the former adult education centre.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Swift Conservation said: “We know at least one Swift nest site but there may well be a colony of endangered Swifts, a bird which is primarily at risk through the destruction of nest sites when buildings are renovated or repaired.”

The conservation group are calling for a professional survey to be performed during the 2025 breeding season to document the number and location of all the Swift nests on the building and any planned works which may disturb the Swifts during the breeding season would have to be curtailed until the birds have departed for the winter.

A local volunteer bat worker and member of the Derbyshire Bat Conservation group said a bat has been found inside the building.

She said: “At the time of rescue, I did not look for or see any sign of a roost but the possibility of bats roosting on site should be considered properly in light of their protection.”

Others raised the issues of parking and how the road is often blocked by people on Springbank and this development will only ‘make the situation worse’.

Plans submitted to High Peak Borough Council for the conversion of the property on Springbank are still out for consultation until Monday January, 13 and a decision is expected by Thursday February, 20.