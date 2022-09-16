Cressbrook residents in uproar over plans for 'eco-community'

Phoenix Rose, a group headed by former Dragon’s Den investor Rachel Elnaugh, has agreed a deal to buy the area known as Cressbook Dale from the Stanton Estate in several phases over the next two years at an estimated cost of £1million.

Their plan is to attract ‘micro-freeholders’ to establish a ‘food forest’ as a model of self-sufficient living – growing fruit, vegetables, herbs, berries and fungi with guidance from Rachel’s husband, a farmer in Bakewell – and a place for camping and retreats involving ‘peace and meditation, forest bathing, shamanic wisdom and natural healing’.

However, the prospect has sparked a backlash from neighbours, who say the plans actually pose a serious threat to an ecologically sensitive area and a peaceful oasis they have relied on for decades.

Cressbrook Dale includes 70-acres of woodland and meadows considered a highly sensitive environment.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Butler, chair of the Cressbrook community group, said: “As a Peak District rural community we live side by side with farmers, and the idea of an eco-community farm is quite attractive.

“However, not all of the land in the national park is suitable for cultivation or even grazing.

“Cressbrook Dale has already been categorised as part of the Natural Zone, representing the wildest and least developed areas of the Peak District.

“Other than in exceptional circumstances, proposals for development are simply not permitted.”

The Peak District National Park Authority has ordered the group to stop work on the site after they set up a campsite and created hard-standing areas for parking.

He added: “The new owners have either had some spectacularly bad advice about the potential uses of the land, or have been guilty of a woeful lack of due diligence in checking that what they were buying was fit for their purpose. I fear there will be some very disgruntled investors.

“I doubt there is a single person in the Cressbrook or Ravensdale community who doesn’t support the campaign to save the area from development and retain it as an open access area where everyone can continue to enjoy it for recreation and contact with nature.”

Residents’ sense of alarm was only deepened by the development of a hardstanding car parking area and gravel paths on the site leading to a large teepee, together with a polytunnel, and installation of a caravan and temporary toilet.

The group had also been excavating areas of the site before the national park authority intervened.

A number of tents have also been in place for more than 28 days – an annual time limit beyond which a landowner must apply for planning permission.

In a prospectus prepared by the group for potential investors, they state: “There is no intention to apply for any planning permissions to build on the land.”

The situation has prompted swift action by the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA), which issued a Temporary Stop Notice on July 25, after work continued on site despite officers initially advising the landowners that such activities may require planning approval.

A PDNPA spokesman said: “Following concerns over the nature of activities recently undertaken on land owned in Cressbrook Dale, the Peak District National Park Authority has served a Temporary Stop Notice, issued a Tree Preservation Order and served a Planning Contravention Notice questionnaire to the landowner, who now has a statutory period to respond.

“Senior officers from both the authority’s planning and ecology teams have also engaged with the landowner to discuss the works, and explain the importance of the sensitive habitats and the landscape value of the area.”

Despite the project’s seemingly green credentials, opponents argue it will in fact disturb precious natural habitats and landscape features – described by PDNPA as having a ‘high level of environmental sensitivity’ – which should be safeguarded in law.

The dale, largely covered in woodland, includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest and borders the Derbyshire Dales National Nature Reserve.

Lynn Crowe, a local resident and emeritus professor of environmental management at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “These limestone dales are the closest thing that we have to true wilderness in the area.

“They are home to different species of orchid and rare butterflies including the Dark Green Fritillary and the White-letter Hairstreak.

“The area needs to be protected as a precious last refuge for wildlife, and so that the area remains accessible to walkers and nature lovers who come to enjoy the tranquillity and solitude of the area.”

She added: “The fact that the Peak District National Park Authority has felt it necessary to issue a Temporary Stop Notice indicates their concern about the environmental impact of the activity in the area.

“It’s also important to know that campsites are covered by planning as camping in the wrong location can have a huge impact on the land. The potential damage caused by increased traffic, water and air pollution will disrupt the delicate balance of the ecology in this extremely important area. Trampling of the ground, the need to dispose of human waste and increased traffic all cause harm to the environment.”

At the time of writing, Rachel had not responded to the Advertiser’s request for comment but she has previously refuted criticisms from the Save Cressbrook Dale Campaign, telling the Derby Telegraph: “It is a bit sad really, we don’t intend to do anything that’s going to damage the dale and in fact us being here, everything we’ve done has been quite beautiful. A lot of people have thanked us.

“I do appreciate that with any change there is fear and we have tried to reassure the local people it is not our intention to do any harm.”

To learn more about the Cressbrook residents’ campaign, go to savecressbrookdale.com.