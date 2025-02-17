County Councillor and former MP Ruth George blocked from standing in DCC elections

Derbyshire County Councillor and former High Peak MP Ruth George has been blocked from standing in the May county wide elections as Jewish Labour Movement says she has a ‘woeful track record on antisemitism’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth George was an MP for Buxton and the High Peak between 2017 and 2019, after losing her seat to Robert Largan she was then elected as a Derbyshire Councillor for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook.

As the county elections in May approaches Mrs George made a statement via Facebook which said: “I am very sorry to report the Labour Party have prevented me from standing as a Labour county councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not a single concern has been raised with me by the party about my five years as councillor, when I have sought to do my best for the whole community, for the many individuals in need who seek my help, and for the Labour Party.”

Ruth George at the 2019 elections.

Mrs George says she is proud of the work she has achieved as a councillor.

She said: “I’ve loved being the county councillor for my home area, supporting the wonderful people and organisations that make up our lovely community to try and achieve the best for our area.

“I’m proud to have been able to help in many ways ensuring free school buses from Whaley Bridge and Chinley; forcing Derbyshire to spend the £2.3m Safer Roads funding on Long Hill as well as supporting dozens of local groups with funding grants and recycling school uniforms every summer to help hundreds of local families at six schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says she has held four surgeries each month - in Whaley Bridge, Furness Vale, Chinley and Buxworth.

She said: “As deputy leader of the Derbyshire Labour Group since 2021, and lead member for both adult social care and children’s services, I’ve led our campaigns against care home, day centre and children’s centre closures, helping to ensure Whitestones and Eccles Fold Day Centre remained open.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We have robust due diligence processes in place to make sure everyone selected to stand for the Labour Party is of the highest calibre. We do not comment on the selection process for individuals.”

However, Lord Katz, National Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement said: "It is only right that Labour has blocked Ruth George from being a council candidate, given her woeful track record on antisemitism under Corbyn. “The Labour Party has changed under Keir Starmer; voters in High Peak can be assured that - whoever or wherever they are - we will only put forward candidates for election who are fit for public office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region said: “We welcome the decision by the Labour Party to select a new candidate to stand in the forthcoming elections in Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook.

“Outgoing Cllr Ruth George will be remembered by those who fought against antisemitism in the Labour Party as someone who had to apologise for voicing a conspiracy theory, suggesting people leaving the party over anti-Jewish racism were possibly funded by Israel.

“In addition she at best turned a blind eye or at worst actively supported colleagues in her CLP alleged to have made appalling antisemitic comments.

“As the Labour Party continues to repair the damage done under its previous leadership, it is right and proper that the best candidates for the role are put forward whether that be locally or nationally.”