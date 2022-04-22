Town hall rich list: Dozens of officials paid more than £100,000 a year in Derbyshire

The 2020-21 town hall rich list has been released by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, and their data shows that the number of local authority employees earning over £100,000 has risen to the highest level since 2013-14.
In Derbyshire, no fewer than than 19 council officials earned over £100,000, with the highest-paid among those earning £175,352.
John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.
“With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.
“These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”
The full breakdown of every official paid more than £83,000 in Derbyshire is below:
Amber Valley Borough Council:
Executive director (resources): £89,000
Executive director (operations): £89,000
Bolsover District Council:
Director of development: £94,743
Joint director of corporate resources (head of paid service): £87,707
Chesterfield Borough Council:
Chief executive: £114,083
Executive director: £94,546
Executive director: £94,546
Derby City Council:
Chief executive and head of paid service: £175,352
Strategic director of people services: £141,897
Strategic director of communities and places: £130,045
Director of financial services and appointed strategic director: £106,353
Acting director of public health (then became director of public health): £112,364
Undisclosed role: £112,500
Undisclosed role: £107,500
Undisclosed role: £102,500
Derbyshire County Council:
Managing executive director (commissioning, communities and policy): £134,880
Executive director of children’s services: £129,655
Executive director of adult social care and health: £122,574
Director of finance and ICT: £101,644
Director of public health: £100,874
Director of property: £99,186
Director of organisation, development and policy: £97,515
Director of community services: £88,711
Undisclosed role: £102,500
Derbyshire Dales District Council:
Chief executive: £114,171
Erewash Borough Council:
Chief executive: £120,209
Director of resources and deputy chief executive: £98,995
Director of community services: £83,017
High Peak Borough Council:
Executive director: £104,278
North East Derbyshire District Council:
Joint director of environment and enforcement: £87,480
South Derbyshire District Council:
Chief executive: £131,951
Strategic director (service delivery): £96,211
Strategic director (corporate resources): £96,211