Public urged to have their say in future Peak District National Park plans

Those who live, work in and visit the Peak District National Park are being asked for their views on strategic planning issues as part of a Local Plan Review consultation – the first review of its kind in around 15 years.

The National Park Authority’s Policy & Communities team will seek views on house building, developing business and commercial properties, as well as protecting green spaces and the environment.

A series of roadshows will also take the message to villages across the Peak District with locals invited to come and learn more about how to take part. The consultation will be starting on 7 October and running until 29 November 2024.

Following the consultation, the next Local Plan is expected to be shorter than previous plans and will combine information previously included across two separate documents – making it easier to understand and use.

Ken Smith, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “To misquote a Monty Python line: ‘What has the Local Plan ever done for us?’ I can tell you that the answer includes affordable housing schemes at Bakewell, Bradwell, Taddington, Winster and Youlgrave; approvals for alternative renewable energies at Aldwark and Meerbrook; improvement of the visitor experience at Millers Dale station; replacement of two village halls at Over Haddon and Parwich; business developments at Deepdale and Riverside in Bakewell; replacing older buildings with new ones that support our policies for conservation and recreation, such as the Boot and Bike hotel in the Hope Valley.

“These examples of positive recent developments show how important the Local Plan is; it’s rooted partly in statute to conserve the special character and appearance of the National Park, but also in people’s aspirations for what building development is wanted and which green spaces need to be protected in the areas that are important to them. Local Plans capture these aspirations as a strategy for what can be developed and what needs to be protected, and set policies that make such aims possible when we come to make decisions on planning applications. That’s why we want people to take part in the consultation and let us know their views.”

The Peak District National Park Authority’s new local plan will shape future development in the National Park to 2045.

Planning policies set out in the new plan will guide decisions on development proposals and planning applications in the National Park – including everything from housing to quarrying.

Adele Metcalfe, policy and communities team manager for the Peak District National Park Authority, is responsible for carrying out the consultation. She said: “The new Local Plan will identify where development can and cannot take place in the National Park for the next 20 years, so we’re expecting it to be of interest to everyone that lives and works in, visits or does business in the National Park, as well as those that care for it.

“We want the local plan to reflect the needs of our communities so we want to encourage everyone to have their say. This is a great opportunity for people to tell us what issues and options are important to them for future developments in the Peak District National Park.”

The public consultation runs from 7th October to 29th November, 2024.

The consultation document will be online and accessed via an interactive portal as well being available as a downloadable pdf. Visit www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/localplan for more information.

Paper copies of the consultation document will be in local libraries, at the National Park headquarters at Aldern House in Bakewell, at constituent local authorities’ offices, and with all Peak District National Park parish councils.

People are invited to attend one of the consultation events that will be held at different venues in the National Park, including: Memorial Hall at Hathersage on 10th October; Memorial Hall at Parwich on 14th October; Sports Club at Hope on 15th October (1pm-5pm); Community Hall at Tideswell on 17th October; Village Hall at Youlgrave on 18th October; the Burton Institute at Winster on 21st October; Village Hall at Warslow on 22nd October; Village Hall at Low Bradfield on 8th November (4pm-8pm). These events will all take place between 3pm and 8pm, unless otherwise stated.

A full list of local consultation events will be available on the National Park Authority website or by calling 01629 816200.

The Peak District National Park Authority is required to carry out the public consultation in accordance with Part 2 of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 as amended and Regulation 18 of the Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012).