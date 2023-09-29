News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Plans for 144 solar panels on the roof of Buxton Leisure Centre

High Peak Borough Council wants to install 144 solar panels on the roof of Buxton Leisure Centre in a bid to become more sustainable.
By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
An application for 144 solar panels on the roof of Buxton Leisure Centre has been submitted. Photo Jason ChadwickAn application for 144 solar panels on the roof of Buxton Leisure Centre has been submitted. Photo Jason Chadwick
An application for 144 solar panels on the roof of Buxton Leisure Centre has been submitted. Photo Jason Chadwick

The council has submitted plans for the installation of 144 solar panels on the roof of the leisure centre building on St John’s Road.

There will also be an installation of a plant room and evaporator decks on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park, with pipework between the plant and leisure centre main building.

It was announced in early spring High Peak Borough Council had secured £1,281,500 from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and would be supplementing this grant with a further £175,000 from Council funds to make sustainable changes across the borough.

Most Popular

Rob Wilks, Head of Service Commissioning at the Council, said: "The Council is delighted to have secured this substantial grant to decarbonise these facilities in Buxton as we work towards driving down emissions at all our leisure facilities across the Borough to help meet our net zero commitments.

"This project will really be a game changer and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact it will have when it's completed early next year."

As well as the solar panels the leisure centre will replace the conventional gas boilers with state-of-the-art air source heat pumps to enhance the building's energy efficiency and reduce its impact on the environment saving around 200 tonnes of CO2 every year.

You can have your say on the council’s new plans via High Peak Borough Council’s planning website until October, 19 and a decision is expected to be made on the proposal in November.

Related topics:CO2Buxton