Mayor of High Peak to host Christmas ball in aid of community charities

Councillor Ollie Cross and his wife Gill are taking their turn to host the annual event in the newly restored Assembly Rooms at Buxton Crescent on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm.

He said: “It’s a night that brings the community together for good causes, and an important tradition to keep up. Last year’s ball, organised by Paul Hardy, was absolutely brilliant and everyone thoroughly enjoyed it, so we’re hoping for the same again.”

Attendees will receive a welcome drink, three-course dinner and entertainment from the band Rook and the Ravens, plus a fundraising raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.

High Peak Mayor Ollie Cross and his wife Gill are inviting the whole community to their charity Christmas ball.

The night is raising money for the Hummingbird Project, Glossopdale Foodbank and High Peak Community Arts.

Coun Cross said: “Myself and Gill run our own foodbank in Hadfield and we’ve seen an increase in the number of people needing support, so we decided on two charities also trying to support people in the community with cost-of-living issues. The Hummingbird Project is a clothing bank that started out in Buxton and now has a unit in Glossop.

“We wanted a third organisation that worked right across the borough too, and High Peak Community Arts runs fantastic activities for vulnerable adults with additional needs.”

He added: “We would encourage anyone who wants to contribute a raffle prize to get in touch. We’d be grateful for anything.”

The meal begins with a choice of Dovedale blue cheese and red pepper tart, candied walnut, red chicory, chervil and Derbyshire rapeseed dressing; or a velouté of cauliflower, roasted oyster mushrooms and basil.

The main course options are Cotswold free range chicken with hazelnut butter roasted potato, charred tender stem broccoli, puree and tarragon cream; or smoked and stuffed aubergine with courgette, white bean puree and toasted cashew nuts.

For dessert, tuck into an iced cherry parfait parfait with honeycomb, purple basil, chocolate sorbet and chocolate crumble, followed by tea and coffee.

Tickets cost £60 with just a few remaining. To book, request more information or discuss raffle prize donations, contact the mayor’s secretary via [email protected] or 0345 1297777 ext 2016.

