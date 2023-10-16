Job cuts at cash-strapped Derbyshire council not being ruled out as it scrambles to plug a £46 million black hole

Job cuts at a cash-strapped Derbyshire council are not being ruled out and many questions are being left unanswered as it scrambles to plug a £46 million black hole.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over a month ago, Derbyshire County Council disclosed that it was ceasing non-essential spending and implementing a hiring freeze to curb a forecast £46 million overspend.

The council, which is Derbyshire’s largest employer with more than 30,000 staff, said it was also reviewing all agency staff work in a bid to cut costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It made clear that bailing itself with its own rainy day fund of reserves would not be sufficient after 13 years of funding cuts and tough budgets.

County Council headquarters in Matlock

Nearly five weeks on and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the authority a range of questions, including a list of all of the services on which any further spending has been paused after being deemed “non-essential”. The council could not provide this list. It says executive directors are still in the process of deciding what is essential spending and what is not.

The council was asked for its list of statutory services, typically referred to as essential services, which are those it must provide by law and cannot choose not to fund. It could not provide this list.

Meanwhile, it also cannot provide a list of the projects which have been paused or postponed after a review of further spending on key schemes. It was asked if there would be any redundancies, the number of potential redundancies and proposed savings.

Advertisement

The authority said: “There are no plans for large-scale closure of services, significant redundancies or voluntary redundancies to meet our in-year savings. We cannot say whether this situation will change.”

Advertisement

It was asked how many agency staff have lost their jobs as a result of the review of agency spending and how much this was expected to save. The council could not provide this information.

Agency staff at the council have approached the LDRS to say they have lost their jobs and also claim that their banked “flexi hours” have been effectively wiped or “timed out”, with former employees now unable to claim back overtime hours they have already carried out. One former employee claimed: “The council is functioning on unpaid work.”

The council was also not able to provide information for the number of vacant posts which are to be left unfilled as a result of the hiring freeze. It has said social care staff recruitment is an area where recruitment to vacant posts will continue.

Advertisement

The authority said: “We consider ensuring there is a strong social care staffing level to be an essential spend at this time as it is vital these services are maintained to protect older and vulnerable people and children, and this expenditure can also help us to reduce demand for higher cost interventions or support.”