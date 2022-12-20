High Peak set for multi-million pound investment windfall from Government fund

The borough has been awarded an initial £292,727 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for 2022-23, and has received indications that subsequent payments will bring the total up to £2,437,071 by March 2025 once the Government has approved local plans to manage the money.

The council submitted an investment plan to the Government in early July following a public consultation exercise, which identified priority ambitions from the £2.6billion scheme’s three categories: communities and place, supporting local business and people and skills.

Advertisement

Council leader Anthony Mckeown, said: "The range of interventions we have chosen for our investment plan will allow flexibility to use this funding to best tackle local issues."

High Peak Borough Council is leading plans to deliver the 'levelling up' cash over the next two years.

A High Peak UKSPF partnership board, consisting of council representatives and other civic leaders, is expected to hold its first meeting before the Christmas break and will agree timescales and delivery plans for the investment.

Coun Mckeown said: “We have set up a board to ensure that this funding is spent in ways that really benefit our residents and businesses, by enabling them to make the most of their opportunities, and to ensure the High Peak continues to be a place that we can all be proud of living and working in.

Advertisement

“I look forward to being able to share more details of our plans in the New Year.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan will be sitting on the board and said: “Since being elected, I have consistently banged the drum for more investment in High Peak.

Advertisement

“This shows that this Government is serious about levelling up places like High Peak. Let’s work together to make the High Peak an even better place to live.”

Michael Gove MP, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, added: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.

Advertisement

“By targeting this funding at areas of the country that need it the most, we will help spread opportunity and level up in every part of the United Kingdom.”