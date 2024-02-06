High Peak needs to see the benefits of an East Midlands Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zink offers people not just a foodbank but a whole range of opportunities, including hot meals cooked using surplus food, support groups, the new Derbyshire Autism Hub, an advice service, and support with finding work. impressive 75% of people they help find work.

Claire Ward said: “I was very impressed with all that goes on at Zink, and it was lovely to meet the group having lots of fun at a games afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A key role of the mayor is to make sure that all of our region can offer the training and support to help people find fulfilling work and to make sure our businesses can recruit the staff they need to succeed and grow. The work done at Zink to support people who have often never worked before and to offer opportunities to try out work roles is a fantastic example of what can be achieved, and I’d like to see more local projects like this, helping people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Claire Ward meeting Rural Action Derbyshire

“I also heard how transport to work or training is a key problem for the many people who can’t afford a car—many buses don’t run late enough for people to get back from work. Earlier, I met with Rural Action Derbyshire to hear about the work they are doing to tackle food and fuel poverty across Derbyshire and also about their Wheels to Work scheme, which leases mopeds and electric bikes to help people access work or training.

“I want to enable better public transport across our region, including High Peak, and it was great to meet the Buxton Town Team to hear about their proposals for better rail and light rail links into Buxton. Their enthusiasm and commitment to their town and local community were brilliant to see, as was the way they worked together to solve problems and find exciting transport opportunities.

“Working with community groups that understand and care about their own area will be key to making sure that the new mayor can benefit people across the region. It’s been brilliant to hear about all the great work in Buxton, and I thank everyone who’s helping me to frame a vision of what we can achieve together.”

Advertisement

The vote to decide the region’s first directly-elected mayor will take place on May 2, 2024.

Advertisement

They will have power to make sweeping decisions affecting transport, housing, public health, the environment and education across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.