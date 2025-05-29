High Peak councillor claims vote counter contributed to election candidate’s campaign

Derbyshire County Councillor And High Peak Borough Cllr Nigel Gourlay,

A Derbyshire council has stated its election arrangements were carried out in accordance with all relevant electoral legislation after a concerned councillor claimed an assistant in the recent Derbyshire County Council election count had contributed financially towards a candidate’s campaign.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Re-elected Local Conservative Derbyshire County Councillor Nigel Gourlay, who secured the Chapel and Hope Valley seat, alerted High Peak Borough Council – which oversaw the county council election count on May 2 for eight divisions across its region – with claims that a vote counter had allegedly donated financially to a candidate’s campaign in the High Peak.

Cllr Gourlay claimed the count assistant in question who was not involved in the Chapel and Hope Valley count but was involved in one of the other seven High Peak divisions had lost impartiality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “This is a complaint about the vetting of election counters on Friday, 2nd May… She was still allowed to count votes despite knowledge of this information.”

High Peak Deputy Returning Officer Mark Trillo said all prospective count assistants have to complete an acceptance form confirming they have not helped a candidate in any way and that the person in question had signed such a form.

Cllr Gourlay also revealed that Mr Trillo has confirmed the person in question was not a count assistant on the division of the candidate she is alleged to have financially supported during their campaign and at no time had the count assistant been involved in that particular count.

The Chapel and Hope Valley county councillor also explained how Mr Trillo had argued the count process guarantees the integrity of the count because each counter’s figures are rechecked by a neighbouring count assistant and the ballot papers are then rechecked by the count supervisor before being checked by the head counter in public view ensuring open transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Borough Council was asked whether the council will be undertaking a formal investigation, whether it has checked if any vote counters have contributed financially towards any candidates’ campaigns, whether the public and any relevant candidates have been informed about Cllr Gourlay’s allegations, and whether any measures might be put in place in light of these allegations.

A council spokesperson said: “All election arrangements, including the count, were carried out fully in accordance with all relevant electoral legislation.”