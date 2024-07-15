High Peak council launches community consultation on Buxton regeneration plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of a major regeneration project to bring new homes, leisure and hospitality opportunities to Buxton, High Peak Borough Council has launched a public consultation to understand what residents want from the investment to come.

Revitalising Buxton, which is centred on the neighbourhood around Spring Gardens, is envisioned as way support a thriving and vibrant town centre and strengthen it for future generations.

The council is already in the process of selecting a commercial partner to develop designs which reflect the post-pandemic economy and the challenging conditions for high streets across the country.

The community consultation this summer will build on feedback already gathered from residents and workplaces in recent years to help reshape the proposals before they are then presented to the public again in full.

High Peak Borough Council is making big plans for the area around Spring Gardens in Buxton. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Buxton Advertiser)

Deputy council leader Damien Greenhalgh, executive councillor for regeneration, said: “The council bought the Springs shopping centre because it puts us, and the local community, in control of the building and surrounding land and how they are developed in the future.

“We’re now looking for a development partner to help us with those designs so that we can realise our ambitions and deliver the services and amenities that we know people want to see – and in an environment they want to spend time in.

“Your views are a key part of this so I’m pleased that this latest round of consultation is now underway and I’d encourage everyone to get involved. It’s your town centre so don’t miss this opportunity to have your say.”

A dedicated website – revitalisingbuxton.co.uk – has been launched as part of the consultation together with an online survey.

To enhance the impact of the consultation exercise, the council is also inviting contributions of writing, photography or artwork to be assembled in a creative display which will reflect the different views of the shopping area, celebrate memories of the place and illustrate and ideas for its future. Submissions can be sent to [email protected].

The initiative will be accompanied by in-person events at Turner’s Memorial, and Tuesday, August 13, 10am to 1pm, outside Sacro Lounge, as well as a virtual event on Wednesday, August 21 6.30-7.30pm – go to zoomto.me/Y-ikA and use passcode 078734.

Council leader Anthony Mckeown, said: “It is great that we are able to move on to the next stage of what is the biggest Buxton town centre regeneration project that the council has undertaken – so it’s important that we get it right.

“That means hearing from as many people as possible as we refine the plans to deliver homes, leisure and hospitality as we work to make our town centre fit for the future and ready to support modern ways of living and working and attract more people into the town centre.”

He added: “Buxton deserves a town centre that works for everyone so please come along to an event to find out more and share your views.”

A newsletter on the project is currently being distributed which includes the survey questions for those who cannot access it online. Additonal copies can collected from Buxton Town Hall, the Pavilion Gardens and Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre, and completed surveys returned to the same locations.

