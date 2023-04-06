Dan Capper, standing in the Blackbrook ward, says he abandoned his intention to run as a Tory candidate as national party political conflicts were crowding out the local concerns at the heart of his campaign.

He said: “Initially I was going to run as a Conservative, but my whole brief was only interested in local issues. I’ve lived here all my life and I want to unite people around what matters here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As I was speaking to people it became obvious that politics is so partisan and divided, and that people wanted to talk about national policies. It was a distraction, so I decided to remove myself from that conversation. It’s disappointing that national politics is in such disarray.”

Dan Capper, centre, was out on the campaign trail with High Peak MP Robert Largan in March.

Mr Capper, who runs the Old Hall Inn in Chinley and Paper Mill Inn in Whitehough, added: “Right from the start, I’ve said I want to be here working for everyone. I’ve no desire to push people apart and create division. Anyone who knows me, knows that. I couldn’t be more proud to be an independent now.”

In the borough’s official statement of election nominees published on Wednesday, April 5, Mr Capper is described as an independent, while John Kappes and Mark Stafford will stand for the Conservatives in the ward currently represented by Tory Eve Burton and Liberal Democrat Edith Longden, who is standing again.

Advertisement

Labour candidates Penny Took and Angela Benham will be also be on the ballot on Thursday, May 4.

Advertisement

That confirmation may end days of speculation in the community, prompted by an election leaflet from Mr Capper delivered to local homes in recent weeks.

Some residents who received the election leaflet felt it was a misleading about Dan's party links.

It mentioned no party affiliation but was promoted by Mr Capper’s campaign agent Linda Grooby, a Conservative borough councillor, and gave the campaign address as “1a Hardwick Mount, Buxton” – High Peak Conservative Association headquarters.

Advertisement

The leaflet did not carry Conservative logos or branding, and used black and white rather than the traditional blue – which has been used by other candidates in the borough.

Titled ‘Local news from Dan Capper’, it said: “Really important to me is regardless of your political persuasion, I’m only interested in representing local issues that we all share the same desire to see done better.”

Advertisement

It went on to list policy priorities such as “ensuring large developers don’t dictate terms to the council, whilst residents have to fight a broken planning system,” new street furniture, improvements to Chinley station, and the promotion of sports, tourism and events like Buxworth Steam Fair.

The leaflet makes no mention of the Conservative Party at any point.

Advertisement

Jim Medway, who lives in the neighbouring Whaley Bridge ward, was one of many local residents who raised concerns about the leaflet online.

He said: “It just had a nasty smell to it. I think if he’s wanting to represent the local community in local politics, he should have been more honest.

“I’ve met Dan, he’s a decent guy, but there was something not quite right about this. It just seemed disingenuous, and not a great start to his campaign.”

Advertisement

When asked to clarify the timeline of his party involvement, Mr Capper said his decision to go independent was made “several weeks ago” and that he had been a member of the party for “about one week” before submitting his resignation on Tuesday, April 4 – noting “it may still be going through the admin system.”

Advertisement

The campaign address was in fact the offices of the High Peak Conservative Association.

In a Facebook exchange last week, he had said: “I’m standing as a Conservative candidate, not embarrassed, but keen to articulate that I don’t see it as relevant to who [sic] and how I use the platform to speak for the residents of Blackbrook.”

Speaking to the Advertiser on Wednesday, he said: “Running for the council is something I’ve being considering for many months, even years. When I decided to stand, I had every intention of running as a Conservative, as I wanted the network of a party behind me.

“As soon as I realised that was going to divide people, I decided to be an independent. It was the best option to get things done. I’m just a local lad trying to do something good. I’ve never been a political animal and everything I’m trying to achieve here was being hindered by a party label.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “It seems unfortunately a few people are trying to make this into something it isn’t. My next leaflet will make that clear. I’m not hiding from it. It might be naivety about the role. Perhaps if I were a more seasoned politician I’d know more about how this works. I’m not saying I’m a savvy operator.

“I am 100 per cent not a Conservative, I never had been before and never will be again. I have no desire to do that because of the toxicity of politics. It seems rather unfair that someone would give their time freely and generously and then their political party would get in the way.”

Also on Wednesday, Councillor Grooby said Mr Capper had notified her of the change on Monday, April 3.

In an online discussion last week, Dan said he was not embarrassed to be running as a Conservative.

Advertisement

She added: “He’s stood down as a Conservative candidate, it was his decision and the party will be withdrawing all support from his campaign.

Advertisement

“The leaflet was a legitimate document at the time. On this occasion he created it himself and it didn’t make as much reference to being a Conservative candidate as it should have done.”

Over the past few days, television presenter Carol Vorderman has been using social media to highlight MPs, councillors and candidates neglecting to mention their party in official communications.

High Peak MP Robert Largan had given his backing to Mr Capper’s campaign, saying on March 25: “I’m really excited to be supporting local pub landlord Dan Capper, who is standing for High Peak Borough Council in May. Dan would be a great local voice for Blackbrook ward ... Now for a drink at the Paper Mill Inn.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, April 6, Mr Largan confirmed he was no longer supporting Mr Capper’s candidacy, and added his own explanation for what had happened.

He said Dan Capper had intended to stand as a Conservative candidate but unfortunately, after he announced that he was standing, he received personal abuse, including threats to boycott his business.

Advertisement