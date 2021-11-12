High Peak Borough Council joins Race to Zero global climate coalition

Since formally declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the authority has been developing plans to make all its operations carbon neutral by 2030, well ahead of the schedule being pursued by other public sector organisations and private companies.

The scale of its ambitions have now been recognised with membership of the United Nations’ Race to Zero coalition of cities, regions, businesses, investors and higher education institutions which are leading the urgent transition to a low carbon economy.

Jean Todd, executive councillor for climate change and the environment, said: “Tackling climate change must be a global effort which is why we’re joining this coalition of cities and regions who are all focused on creating a healthier, sustainable future for everyone.”

Climate campiagners outside Buxton Town Hall in 2019.

She added: “None of us can deliver real change on our own so working with, and learning from, partners and like-minded organisations locally, nationally and internationally is so important.

“But, of course, it’s at a local level where the benefits of this collaboration will be felt and the pledges we’ve made are achievable and will really help to bring about the changes we need to see.”

Among the actions the council is taking is work to expand and improve walking, cycling and integrated transit access, and to halve food waste and loss by 2030.

The authority has set ambitious targets for reducing air pollutants and is prioritising the repurpose and retrofit of existing buildings and infrastructure before building new ones.

Officers are also developing a plan to achieve net zero carbon new buildings from 2030, and measures to promote clean energy for heating and cooling buildings.

Coun Todd said: “The time to take action is now and I would encourage people across the borough to think about what they can do every day to help minimise their impact on our environment.

“Together we can give ourselves, and generations to come, the best chance to repair the damage already done and minimise the impact climate change will have.”

Find out more about the council’s plans at highpeak.gov.uk/ClimateChange.