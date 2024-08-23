Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire fire service has found that a tragic explosion at a High Peak bungalow which was followed by the death of an elderly occupant was triggered by a ‘fractured gas main’.

Injured occupant Nigel Barrow, aged 78, had to be airlifted and taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after the explosion at the property on Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills, on November 14, last year, before he died on Friday, November 17, 2023.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has now stated: “The joint fire investigation into the cause of an explosion and fire at a property on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills, on the 14th November, 2023, concluded that the explosion was accidental. This was due to the ignition of a build-up of gas which had leaked into the property as the result of a fractured gas main.”

Emergency services were called to Ollersett Avenue just after 8am, on November 14, 2023, after reports of an explosion.

Firefighters and emergency services at the scene in Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills, following the explosion

Derbyshire fire crews attended with Derbyshire police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, an air ambulance, and staff from gas distribution company Cadent.

High Peak Borough Council’s development control committee approved its own planning application at a meeting this month, on August 19, to ‘reinstate’ and effectively rebuild the demolished property.

An investigation into the exact cause of the blast was launched and Derbyshire Constabulary and High Peak Borough Council stated they have each submitted a file to the coroner and that they have nothing further to add.

Cadent Gas has stated on its website that it has since completed an upgrade for Ollersett Avenue as part of ongoing wider gas network improvements across the SK22 postcode area of Derbyshire to replace ageing, metallic pipes with new plastic ones and as part of plans to ‘retire older pipes that have to the natural end of their operating life’.

The company added that this work is part of a big investment programme across the UK to build infrastructure with less impact on the environment.

Both Cadent Gas and the Health and Safety Executive have been asked for statements concerning the progress of the overall investigation, its final findings and any reaction to the fire service’s findings but both have still yet to respond.