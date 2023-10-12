The future of Buxton’s Market Street car park is due to conclude shortly and could be developed for housing.

In 2021, the two-acre site was put on the market with the possibility of building houses on the land, which currently has 86 car parking spaces.

At the end of last month, High Peak Borough Council met for an executive meeting and the only item on the agenda was the Former Market Street Depot, Buxton.

The documents on the High Peak Borough Council’s website have been restricted due to legal and financial reasons.

The development of Buxton' s Market Street Car Park is being discussed by High Peak Borough Council.

However, part of the document which is available to view is the recommendation which states ‘the Leader approved proposals for the future of the former Market Street Depot, Buxton’.

Speaking in 2021, council leader Anthony McKewon said the sale of this land will ‘enable the much needed regeneration and redevelopment of this area to take place as set out in the Local Plan’.

The Buxton Advertiser went to the council to get some clarification on the meeting.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, has now said: “Discussions are ongoing around the future of the former Market Street Depot. We expect those discussions to conclude shortly, but throughout those discussions the importance of keeping car parking available at the site has been a key factor.”

The Market Street car park is where the travelling fair pitches up during carnival week and uses the space as its home for the week.