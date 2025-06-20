Derbyshire County Council backtracks on closure of seven adult education centres

Derbyshire County Council has taken a partial step back from plans to close seven adult education centres after the decision was first revealed without any democratic debate or consultation.

The BBC reported last week that the authority was to stop offering courses at the Eco Centre in Wirksworth and other facilities in Alfreton, Ashbourne, Matlock, Shirebrook, Long Eaton and Glossop at the end of July, and that course providers had been instructed to vacate the sites.

A representative for the Reform UK-run administration was quoted as saying the decision was “based on changing priorities of the funding bodies that pay for our community adult education service,” but there was no formal announcement on the DCC website nor any evidence the matter had been discussed by relevant council committees.

The council initially told the Derbyshire Times this was because the decision related to closing buildings, not stopping services – although it could provide no information on where and when the services might resume, or what was intended for the empty land and buildings.

The Derbyshire Eco Centre in Middleton-by-Wirksworth won architectural awards when it opened in 2011, and specialises in the education of sustainability skills and rural crafts - but its future is now under threat.

Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby was among those to voice dismay at the announcement and called on the council to reconsider, saying: “Adult community education centres provide vital skills and opportunities for constituents, including courses aimed at supporting the most vulnerable who face accessibility barriers in traditional education pathways.

“The loss in opportunities will only hurt our local economy, and those employed to deliver these courses are also at risk of job losses if these cuts go ahead.

“The vocational training and life skills people access on these courses are so important, but beyond this they provide a lifeline for communities, social interaction, and mental health support. Alan from Wirksworth points out that many people rely upon the eco centre for mental wellbeing and community support.”

In response to further questions from the Derbyshire Times, on Friday, June 20, the council provided more clarity on its plans.

A spokesperson said: “Two of our adult education buildings will be closing at the end of July. One is the Toolbox in Glossop. This currently runs from a building on the Brookfield Industrial Estate in Glossop.

“The council owns the whole of the industrial estate and this is being sold. Courses will continue to be delivered from the Glossop Adult Education Centre, a short distance away.”

They added: “In Alfreton, the council’s lease on the Genesis Centre is ending and we will need to move out of this building. We are looking for alternative venues to run courses in the next academic year, and as soon as we have news on this we will let the local community and our learners know.

“For five of our other centres, the Eco Centre in Wirksworth, and our centres in Ashbourne, Matlock, Shirebrook and Long Eaton, because of reductions in funding and changes in what we can do with the money we receive from the Government we are looking at all options. We have not made the decision to close these centres. We may need to carry out a consultation, and any decision will be made by our cabinet.”

The majority of funding for the adult education service comes from central government – an annual adult skills budget reduced by about six per cent nationally this year – and the East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority.

A spokesperson for Mayor Claire Ward said her authority’s annual funding contribution had been set at the same level for 2025/26 as the previous year to protect support for "a wide range of adult learning programmes from English language and family learning to personal wellbeing and skills for life.”

The mayor’s spokesperson said they would like to see a change in government funding from annual allocations to a longer-term funding pot, adding: “Looking to the future, the government's commitment to provide £1.2billion nationally for adult skills in the Spending Review is a starting point, and we will make the case for a fair slice of this funding to come to the region.”

