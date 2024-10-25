Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A57 Snake Pass in Derbyshire has opened to motorists again today following efforts to tackle landslips along the route – with the council urging the Government to offer more funding to help rectify the problem.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have reopened the A57 Snake Pass today (Friday, October 25) – following a period of maintenance work.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Over the last couple of weeks, the road has been closed for works. These included resurfacing two parts of the Snake Pass where there are ongoing landslips, repairs to the road surface at various other places, drainage works, retaining wall repairs and more detailed investigations on the ongoing landslips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we had the road closed, Severn Trent’s contractors took the opportunity to cut down some ash trees on their land next to the pass with ash dieback. Thanks to volunteer groups who’ve taken the opportunity to do litter-picks nearby too.

The Snake Pass is now open once again to drivers.

“We’ve also been able to carry out some work at the landslip at Doctors Gate to prevent water getting in over the upcoming winter (though some of the problems come from the underlying geology).

“The resurfacing work to the Gillott Hey landslip means that the traffic lights there have gone, and the resurfacing work to the area near Wood Cottage means that we have been able to lift the lower speed restriction there.

“There are still two sets of traffic lights at the big landslips (Alport & Doctors Gate), and the HGV weight restriction along the road remains.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council extended their gratitude to motorists for their patience during the works, and repeated their call for more Government funding to help rectify the issues along the route.

A spokesperson added: “Thanks for all your patience while the pass was closed and thank you to all our highways teams involved in the works. We’ve had lots of media interest in the road while it has been closed, which is helpful in raising awareness of our work to lobby Government for the millions of pounds it would take to properly fix the road.

“There are some more closures coming up for more tree work by Severn Trent from December 2 – 14, between 8.00pm and 6.00am – these will be on the A57 end towards Sheffield.”