High Peak council offers funding grants for community celebrations marking Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to clock up a 70-year reign, passing the milestone on Sunday, February 6 – but the real party is expected to take place over an extended Bank Holiday weekend, June 2-5, when street gatherings and official ceremonies are being planned across the country, backed by £22million in National Lottery funding.

The council has now set aside a £20,000 fund to help anyone organising their own public jubilations to mark the royal milestone.

Council leader Anthony Mckeown said: “The anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne earlier this month has kick started a year of events, and I’m pleased to announce this grant funding to help communities across the High Peak plan and support their summer celebrations.

Burbage children celebrate the Queen's diamond jubilee in 2012.

“It is a truly historic milestone of selfless public service and I know people will want to take part in both national and local events as we come together across the UK to honour this achievement.

“We hope this extra financial help will be welcomed by those already planning community events and spur on those considering doing so.”

The fund will be open to applications from town and parish councils with £750 available to each of the largest three – Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Whaley Bridge – and £550 to the other parishes.

In areas not represented by a town or parish council, including Buxton and Glossop, up to £750 per event will be available to organisers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Parishes may wish to consider submitting joint bids or making funds available to community events supported by the town and parish councils.

Community groups may also apply for grants via the Councillors’ Initiative Fund to undertake commemorative projects.

For more information, including application forms and advice on organising street parties and road closures, go to www.highpeak.gov.uk/PlatinumJubilee, where details of all events will be added as they are confirmed.