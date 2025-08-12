‘Incredibly disappointed’ campaigners opposed to a housing scheme on greenfield land which has been given the go-ahead have urged developers to work with them to reassure residents that measures will be taken to prevent flooding and contamination.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Borough Council’s Development Committee voted by a majority during a meeting on Monday, August 11, to approve Barratt Homes’ planning application for 99 properties on a 5.6 hectare site including greenfield land at Hogshaw, at Fairfield, Buxton.

Many residents and the Friends of Hogshaw action group objected to the plans due to concerns, including the loss of greenfield land, the impact on wildlife, insufficient school capacity and medical services . They also raised worries about flooding and drainage, poor public transport arrangements, an increase in traffic and pollution, and the provision of only 12 ‘affordable’ properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Hogshaw Co-Chairperson Jacky Palmer told the meeting: “We believe, passionately, that the development is not in the interests of the local community and will bring with it an increased flood risk to local people downstream of the development with the accompanying risks of contamination leaching from the former tip into the water supply.”

Friends Of Hogshaw Action Group members Chris Palmer, Jacky Palmer And Susan Wolton.

However, Ms Palmer added: “We hope, moving forward, that Friends of Hogshaw will be able to act as a positive partner working with Barratt’s and the council to the benefit of the local community.”

The scheme, which will be accessed from the new A6 roundabout, includes 11 two-bedroom homes, 48 three-bedroom homes, and 40 four-bedroom homes with 12 of the properties to be delivered as ‘affordable housing’ to help meet a regional and national shortage.

Barratt Homes has argued the viability of the scheme means it can only provide a limited amount of ‘affordable housing’ to make the project reasonably profitable but it stressed it will help to meet the council’s housing supply deficit on land already allocated for development by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s senior planning officer Rachael Simpkin previously stated Derbyshire County Council’s flood authority believes that plans for a drainage culvert are fit-for-purpose and the council’s Environmental Health team believes the effects of the development on the site are not so significant that they cannot be mitigated.

The site of the housing scheme at Fairfield, Buxton

A Barratt Homes spokesperson has also stated the use of additional land will ensure 12per cent of the development includes ‘affordable housing’ and there will also be a drainage scheme with a reduced run-off with plans to provide a 10per cent biodiversity net gain for the area while minimising any impact on wildlife.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has stated there would not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion from the scheme and that there are no justifiable highways grounds on which an objection could be maintained.

The county council’s flood authority has also raised no objections as long as certain conditions are met and the Peak District National Park Authority has also raised no objections to the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Simpkin told the meeting there are no technical objections to the scheme regarding flood risk and highway safety and even though the council has considered any intrusion and impact upon the countryside and on the heritage of nearby St Peter’s Church it is felt the benefits of the development outweigh the concerns.

Plans the development, which have been given the green light

She added that even though the scheme will only provide 12 ‘affordable’ homes there is a chronic shortfall of housing in the area and the Government has asked the council to place ‘significant weight’ on the housing situation when considering proposed developments.

Planning Manager for Barratt Homes Simon Artiss told the meeting the scheme will bring biodiversity net gain to the area and it will not result in downstream flooding but would actually help to reduce flows and that Barratt Homes would happily be willing to meet with Friends of Hogshaw.

He added the scheme will also include solar panels and electric vehicle charging points and that the developers have satisfied an Air Quality Assessment and that a survey for drainage and flood risks at a culvert has proven to be satisfactory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a previous meeting, Cllr Simon Evans queried why the council should have to bear the consequences of Barratt Homes facing ‘abnormal costs’ by compromising on affordable housing demands and allowing for only 12 such properties to be provided.

Cllr Charlotte Farrell also echoed her continued concerns during the latest meeting about the scheme’s small scale of affordable housing provision while the council was willing to give Barratt Homes permission to build on greenfield land.

And Cllr Gillian Scott, who previously raised concerns about the lack of plans to extend public transport, highlighted difficulties posed by the site’s steep gradient and also said it was a shame the scheme will only provide 12 affordable homes.

Friends of Hogshaw Co-Chairperson Ms Palmer told the meeting: “We recognise that the development is going to get the green light and we acknowledge that councillors have worked hard to ensure Barratt’s are held to account and provide strong mitigations. Whether these can be effectively monitored long term will remain an ongoing concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that it will be local people who, ultimately, will bear the cost, alongside the cash-strapped council who will inevitably be left with the consequences of any failure to ensure robust mitigations.”

Ms Palmer, who has invited a Barratt Homes representative to meet with the Friends of Hogshaw, added: “We feel that this would provide Barratt’s the opportunity to allay community concerns by providing assurances that measures that they are taking to mitigate risks are going to be effective in the short and longer terms.”

The council’s Development Committee approved the application and granted planning permission subject to ‘Nutrient Neutrality and Air Quality mitigation measures’, the inclusion of 12 affordable homes, and financial contributions towards infrastructure including public open space facilities, health facility provision and travel plan monitoring.

Following the meeting, Friends of Hogshaw Co-Chairperson Susan Wolton whose home on Lightwood Road was flooded in 2019 argued the borough council should never have allocated the land for development in its Local Plan especially after there were also previous floods in 1975 and 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Co-Chairperson Ms Palmer also said the council’s decision to approve Barratt Homes’ scheme was not a surprise but it was ‘incredibly disappointing’.

She added: “I think Barratt Homes have a duty to meet with the local community and address all these concerns. We do not buy their claim of biodiversity net gain because they are taking down old trees.”

The Friends of Hogshaw group is creating plans to monitor, record and publicise Hogshaw as an important area for nature recovery and biodiversity alongside monitoring for phosphate and nitrate levels in the area’s brooks.