Banning Ukrainian flag from Derbyshire council HQ among top Reform priorities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banning the Ukrainian flag from being flown at the Derbyshire County Council headquarters will be among the very first priorities for the new Reform leadership, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a directive from Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s national party chairman this week, saying that Reform-controlled English councils – including Derbyshire – will only fly either the Union Jack or the St George’s flag.

This includes flags on “flag-poles, balconies, reception desks or council chamber walls”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Reform representative has confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that this directive has been passed to the Derbyshire Reform group, which now controls the council with 42 councillors.

County Hall in Matlock, headquarters of Derbyshire County Council.

They confirmed that the flag changes will be among the very first things carried out by the group following the first full council meeting on Wednesday, May 21.

The representative clarified that the Derbyshire flag can still be flown, along with other “common sense” exceptions for royal visits or armed forces events – but no others.

Derbyshire County Council’s County Hall headquarters in Matlock has regularly seen the Ukrainian flag flown on the flagpole on the top of the building, along with the LGBTQ pride flag during Pride Month (June 1-30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also previously illuminated County Hall in blue and yellow – the colours on the Ukraine flag – in solidarity.

It currently helps to organise hosts for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war following Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, it also connects refugees with mental health and emotional wellbeing support. It provides £700 a month to host families via money it receives from central Government. The council also provides a free bus pass scheme for Ukrainian refugees.

Melbourne & Woodville division Reform county councillor Charlotte Hill shared Mr Yusuf’s post to her councillor Facebook page and clarified in response to one commenter’s query about exceptions said: “Derbyshire does have a county flag, light blue and green. This will also be flown along with the royal flag too”.

Repton & Stenson division Reform county councillor Matthew Benfield also shared Mr Yusuf’s post, detailing: “Let’s put the pride back in our country and county. Together we can achieve more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Pearce, Labour MP for High Peak, in response to the flag policy: “It has not got off to a good start with the daft decision to ban certain flags being flown over County Hall. Many people in High Peak have taken in Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s invasion.

“To ban the council showing solidarity with Ukrainians, particularly as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe over another tyrant, sends completely the wrong message.”