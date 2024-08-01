Council urged to preserve love locks left on “iconic” bridge in Peak District as petition is launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new petition is calling on Derbyshire County Council to preserve the love locks set to be removed from a bridge in the Peak District next month.

Bakewell’s famous ‘love locks’ footbridge is set to undergo a major maintenance and repair programme on Monday, September 16 – with those who have left locks on the bridge being asked to collect them before this date.

Around 5,500 padlocks have been attached to the bridge since 2011, and Derbyshire County Council (DCC) said that repairs could only be carried out once the locks were removed.

A petition has now been launched, signed by 135 people, calling on DCC to preserve the locks that currently adorn the bridge.

Thousands of padlocks known as 'love locks' adorn Weir Bridge across the River Wye in Bakewell. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Cathy Clapinson, who organised the petition, said that she hoped the council would work to save the locks – rather than recycling those that are not removed from the bridge before the cut-off date.

She said: “As someone who has personally experienced the emotional richness created by the Love Locks on Bakewell bridge, I am imploring you to join in preserving this symbol of love, loss, and celebration. I, together with my friends, once added our own love lock to this iconic structure, hoping it would mark a special time in our lives—which now risks being tossed in the rubbish by the council's decision.

“The Bakewell bridge, adorned by thousands of these locks, is more than a physical structure. It embodies countless memory-loaded tokens from people who come from all walks of life, each having their own poignant story to tell. It holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of followers of 'Save the Love Locks at Bakewell' on Facebook, evidence of its widespread emotional significance.”

Cathy added that the love locks could be used to create a new piece of artwork that could be displayed in the town – allowing the memories associated with each lock to continue.

She said: “For the council, this decision is an act of maintenance. But for the million plus followers, many of whom have placed locks in memory of loved ones or special moments, it's a dispossession of an irreplaceable part of their heartfelt tales. We suggest moving these locks to a new public art installation, funded by public donations. In this way, the resonance of these love locks can continue to be felt, while the original bridge is maintained.

“We ask the council and all concerned organizations to consider this alternative and not dispose these locks in September. The art installation idea respects both the emotional ties of the citizens and the council's concerns for the bridge’s structural integrity. We urge for an approach that is empathetic and practical in equal parts. Sign the petition to safeguard the Love Locks at Bakewell and ensure they continue narrating a thousand touching stories.”

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said that the council aimed to be “sensitive” and “responsible” when completing the repairs – the first time major work has been carried out at the bridge since it was installed in the late 1990s.

She said: “We understand the significance this bridge has developed for many people as a place to attach a lock to remember loved ones or to celebrate special anniversaries.

“However, as we have noted over the last few years, the bridge requires repairs, which include tackling significant areas of rust as well as repairing the pedestrian walkway which has worn through in a number of places.

“We can only do these works by removing all the padlocks attached to the bridge. Whilst we know that views are divided over the overall presence of the locks on the bridge, we understand the importance of individual locks that have been placed on the bridge to many, so we are working hard to carry out these essential repairs in the most sensitive and responsible way we can.”

Coun Cupit added that the wires where people previously attached their locks would be replaced – which she said would help to make the bridge safer for those using it.

She said: “We’ve planned the timing of these repairs for after the school holidays to both minimise disruption but also to give the summer period for people to remove their lock from the bridge if they would like to.

“After that time, as organisations have been unable to help identify or provide a site to display the locks, we will recycle any remaining locks and donate the proceeds to two local charities chosen by Bakewell Town Council.”

“To enhance public safety, new metal panels will be installed to replace the wires people have used to attach their locks, helping to improve public safety and reduce the previous issue that has been raised by some of grazes and cuts from protruding locks.”

The repairs will involve treating any rust, and repainting the bridge with a solution designed to expand and contract in hot and cold weather, helping to protect the structure and maintain its appearance.

A new, long lasting, anti-slip walkway will also be laid to replace the existing damaged surface.

The link to the petition can be found here.