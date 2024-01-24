Stock photo - Glamping holiday units have been rejected for a site in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The council’s development and control committee met on Monday January, 22 and refused the plans for 15 holiday accommodation units off Long Lane saying the proposals would cause ‘significant adverse landscape and visual effects’.

The application was submitted by God’s Plan Ltd and if approved would have seen 15 glamping pods, safari tents or shepherd’s hut being built along with pitches for five motorhomes.

Almost 100 people spoke out against the plans on the council’s planning website.

One resident said: “I do not feel that the location of this proposal would be in the best interest of the town, due to the close proximity to the school, also the very restricted access along a private, very narrow lane that is heavily used by pedestrians, dog walkers and children.”

Another said: “The site is in an area of outstanding natural beauty and the plans will in no way contribute to the enhancement of this.

“The development proposed in the application far exceeds demand and leads to worries about the applicant’s ultimate intentions.”

Another concerned resident said: “Wildlife will be ruined and the noise will carry to my property.

“The owners had a test run of the events they are planning to hold and the noise was awful, keeping my children awake.”

Chapel Parish Council has also spoken out against the plans saying: “The proposal does not conform to the adopted Chapel-en-le-Frith Neighbourhood Plan.

“The proposal will be visible from important local areas like Eccles pike and the committee feel it is an intrusion into open countryside.

“There are concerns regarding access, parking, and increased traffic especially with the local High School being adjacent to the field, drainage, waste disposal, noise and the effect it would have on local residents.”

Councillor Kath Sizeland who represents Chapel residents said: “The area is short of accommodation for visitors and in general terms I am in favour of expanding the availability locally.

“This would have a beneficial effect for local businesses and add to the vitality of the town. “However, I feel that this location is not suitable for this type of use. Its close proximity to housing is likely to have an effect on nearby resident’s amenity, especially noise wise.

“I also feel the access is substandard and is likely to cause issues.”

The council met and discussed the plans and voted against them.

Ben Haywood, planning officer said: “The proposed development would cause significant adverse landscape and visual effects therefore detracting from the rural character and appearance of the area.

“It is contrary to the Adopted High Peak Local Plan and as well as the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The applicant’s submitted Heritage Statement dated February 2021 is considered to contain insufficient information relating to matters including onsite archaeology, proposed groundworks and a settings assessment.

