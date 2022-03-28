Candidates revealed for Buxton by-election

Former councillor Keith Savage, who represented the Cote Heath ward on the borough counil, died suddenly in December last year. A by-election to fill the seat will now take place on Thursday April, 7.

Voters will have three candidates to choose from, with the Labour Party, Conservatives and Green Party all contesting the seat.

Green Party candidate Peter Crook has lived in Buxton since 2011 and has been actively involved in politics as a member of the Green Party since 2015, both at a local level and regional level.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters will go to the polls on April 7 as a by-election takes place for the vacant Cote Heath seat on High Peak Borough Council

He said: “I want to live in a town that’s fit not only for everyone here now, but for my children and my grandchildren.

"We have to limit the effects of climate change, need to plan for both the short term, and the long-term.

“Electing another green voice to the council will help ensure that the climate emergency and its effects on the local area get the priority needed.”

Labour Party candidate Alan Smith has lived in Harpur Hill for 12 years and says the Cote Heath community is very close to his heart.

He said: “I believe people benefit from a councillor who lives in the same place they do. Someone who knows what's good and bad about the area as they do.

"There has been a lot of change in Cote Heath recently. We have welcomed new residents in the housing developments, and I want to make sure that our local infrastructure is developed and serves us all well. We also have old institutions, such as St James Church, that we need to preserve as assets for our community.”

Conservative candidate Kevin Kirkham has lived in the area all his life.

He said: “I live locally with my family. I work locally as a mechanic. My dad worked at Hindlow quarry for over 30 years.

“I love this area and I want to work with you to make it even better. If you elect me, I promise to work tirelessly to improve play facilities, find a permanent solution for Hoffman Quarry. I will campaign for a community centre, a better bus service and to improve mobile phone signal.”