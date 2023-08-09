Theresa May once famously claimed “nothing has changed” and you’d be forgiven for thinking the same after a fast-moving Monday afternoon left many scratching their heads.

Protests outside Buxton Methodist Church

A decision was due to be made on the lawfulness of an application to house hundreds of asylum seekers at empty university accommodation in Buxton: only for the University of Derby to shelve those proposals two hours before the Council were set to reject the plans.

Political leaders of all stripes then came out to widely criticise the “entirely unsuitable” plans before the university confirmed they would resubmit them “as soon as possible”.

The university will provide additional details regarding the change of use to accommodate asylum seekers before filing a new application: High Peak Borough Council had recommended to refuse the initial plans.

High Peak Halls, in Buxton, where hundreds of asylum seekers could be housed

Hundreds of residents turned out to Buxton Methodist Church on Monday afternoon to protest the plans.

Speaking to the Buxton Advertiser since the announcement that the university would resubmit plans, MP Robert Largan said he was calling for an ‘urgent meeting’ with the university.

He said: “This is deeply disappointing. I have asked for an urgent meeting with the University to urge them to reconsider and abandon their plans. They need to do what is right for Buxton.

“High Peak Halls should be converted into badly needed affordable homes instead. The Labour Council needs to step up and work with me on finding an alternative positive solution.”

High Peak Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Mckeown

Whilst the High Peak Borough Council leadership team, consisting of Cllr Anthony Mckeown and Cllr Damian Greehalgh, commented: "Disappointingly, within hours the University announced it intended to re-submit a new planning application, presumably to address the flaws we had identified in their original application. This has gone on long enough.

“It is time for the Home Office to scrap their plans before the University puts in another planning application. It is not fair on the local community to put us all through any more upheaval."

The Buxton Advertiser has seen correspondence from the Home Office in which they say concerns over the “safety and security of the local community” are taken "extremely seriously”.

Jon Pearce, Labour Party candidate for High Peak, echoed the calls of his council counterparts for the Home Office to intervene in the proposals.

Jon Pearce, Labour Party candidate for High Peak

He said: “The Home Office needs to scrap these plans before the University submits another planning application. The Home Secretary could scrap them with the strike of a pen and she should do that without further delay.

“The Home Office knows about this police campaign (to tackle serious and organised crime in Buxton). I am therefore baffled why they are trying to place vulnerable asylum seekers into this area. It is clear that the Home Office’s right hand doesn’t know what its left hand is doing.”

The contentious plans, to convert 274 rooms at High Peak Halls, prompted over 1,400 planning application responses. It was recommended to be refused at a committee meeting on Monday, August 7 before the University of Derby withdrew the application.

The proposed change of use had prompted vociferous opposition from within the community amid concerns over serious anti-social behaviours, drugs, and crime.