Ben Bradley: Buxton Opera House is a vital part of the town's economy

Whilst visiting Buxton Opera House last week, Conservative candidate for regional Mayor Ben Bradley says that the new Combined Authority is great news for local tourism in the High Peak.

On Wednesday 20th December, the Conservative candidate for the new role of East Midlands Mayor Ben Bradley visited Buxton Opera House to see behind the scenes, and to learn more about the role of heritage and tourist assets in the town. He met with local Councillor Linda Grooby, and CEO of the theatre Paul Kerryson, who showed them around.

Buxton Opera House is one of Britain's leading provincial theatres, with around 450 performances each year including dance, comedy, drama, pantomime and music performances. The theatre also has a lively community and education programme locally, and hosts the prestigious Buxton International Festival, one of the UK's leading arts events. It's been operating in Buxton since 1903.

In May 2024 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will elect a new regional Mayor, who will be responsible for over £4 billion of new funding in the region for things like local transport, boosting the economy and improving infrastructure. Around the country, areas with regional Mayors like this consistently receive more funding, and the new organisation - known as the East Midlands Combined Authority - will have new powers to make decisions for the area, instead of those powers being held by central Government in London.

Paul Kerryson, Linda Grooby and Ben Bradley took a look behind the scenes at Buxton Opera House

Mr Bradley - who was born in Derbyshire and is currently the Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council - says that the new Mayor will be able to make a positive difference for tourism and the visitor economy, as well as other benefits to Buxton. He said: 'It would be a really fantastic step forward for our area to take a more joined up approach to how we market and support the visitor economy in the Peak District. With new funding we can ensure that we have the right local transport, the right investment in key attractions, and the ability to attract more major events to the area. Amazing local assets like the Opera House, and others like hotels, restaurants and other visitor attractions, could really benefit, which means the local economy and local residents benefit too.'

Buxton Opera House is currently looking at plans to develop the 'back of house' elements of the theatre, to ensure that it can continue to attract the biggest shows and starts to the town.

Councillor Linda Grooby, Conservative Leader of High Peak Borough Council, arranged the visit with the intention of ensuring that Mr Bradley knows and understands these local opportunities, if elected as Mayor next May. She said that it's really important Buxton has a strong voice in regional plans: 'The new Mayoral Combined Authority is a big opportunity for Buxton and the High Peak, because instead of having to apply for national funding all the time and compete with projects around the whole country, we'll have more decisions taken much closer to home. If we can have a clear message and clear priorities for the Mayor, whether that's on these tourism opportunities, or on skills, or transport, then we will stand a much better chance of achieving new investment. I also took Ben to meet with local residents, to discuss their views on what all of this could mean. I'm really grateful that he's taken the time to come and see us, and as the only credible candidate who is Derbyshire born and bred, I know he'll put our area first if elected.''

