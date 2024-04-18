BBC 1 will be filming long running Question Time from Buxton's Pavilion Gardens tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long running political debate show will be filmed inside The Octagon and available to watch live on iplayer at 8pm then again on BBC one at 10.40pm.

A spokesperson for The Pavilion Gardens said: “This evening, it’s no secret that we have BBC’s Question Time taking place in our Octagon Hall and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to host such an important programme.”Fiona Bruce will be presenting the programme which will see an on of debate from panel members David TC Davies MP, Bridget Phillipson MP, Carla Denyer and Richard Tice.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Each week Question Time aims to select a panel with a broad range of views, knowledge and experience, with panellists who are relevant to the big stories or debates of that week.”

BBC 1 will be filming the long running Question Time from Buxton's Pavilion Gardens tonight. Photo BBC

It says as the show is so rooted in politics it therefore has to achieve fair and appropriate representation from the various political parties across the UK.

This means there will nearly always be a representative from the UK government and the official opposition on the panel.

The panel will also feature representatives from other political parties across the series, taking as a guide the level of electoral support at national level which each party enjoys.

Sometimes parties may be represented by politicians who conspicuously do not support their party leadership – this too will be on a consistent basis.