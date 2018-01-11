Police warning after series of car thefts in Buxton

Police are warning people to make sure they lock their vehicles and keep their valuables out of sight after a number of thefts in Buxton.

Police said since the start of the year (Monday, January 1) there have been seven reports where items have been stolen from vehicles across the Buxton and Fairfield.

The most recent happened on Corbar Road sometime overnight between Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.

A Nissan Micra was broken into and a number of CDs and a glass figurine were stolen.

Other incidents have taken place on St Peters Road, Compton Road, Dale Terrace, Sherwood Road, West Road and Fairfield Road.

Derbyshire Police also received reports of people acting suspiciously around parked cars, and trying car door handles, on Heath Grove, Pictor Road, and Clough Street in Buxton, and Green Lane in Fairfield.

Patrols are being carried out in the area.

PCSO Linda Cook of the Buxton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Any items left in your vehicle could potentially become a target for an opportunist thief, and while we’re working hard to target crime and keep our community safe, you can help us by making sure you lock your vehicles whenever they are unattended, either overnight or even just for a moment.

“If you use remote locking, listen out for the heavy clunk or click, or flashing lights, as it is activated, and double check before you leave. Take any valuables with you, and park in a garage if you have one, a well-lit, busy area, or as close to your home or another occupied building as possible.”

PCSO Cooke added: “We’re grateful to the community for their support and would ask residents to continue to be alert and to report anything they think could be suspicious on the non-emergency number.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Derbyshire police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.