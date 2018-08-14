Police want to trace these people in connection with two distraction thefts in Buxton and Chapel

Police have issued images of people they would like to speak to in connection with two distraction thefts in Buxton and Chapel.

On Wednesday, July 4 a woman was loading shopping into her car at Morrison’s on Bakewell Road in Buxton at around 11.30am.

Call police on 101 if any recognise any of these people.

The woman’s purse was stolen and her bank card was attempted to be used at Tesco.

On Thursday, July 12 a man was at an ATM machine at Morrison’s on Market Street in Chapel when someone bumped into him and distracted him. A phone was stolen from his pocket which contained his bankcard, this was later used to withdraw cash in Buxton.

Anyone that recognises the people in the images is asked to contact DC Vanessa Barry on 101,quoting the reference number 18000335870.