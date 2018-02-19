Police quash 'dog thief' rumour

Rumours of a gang stealing dogs in New Mills, Chapel and Whaley Bridge, have been quashed by Derbyshire Constabulary.

The local Safer Neighbourhood officers are reassure the public following the rumour on Facebook.

Photos of vans have been circulating on social media, alongside claims that dogs are being stolen, but police are not aware of any reports to police of dog thefts in the New Mills, Chapel and Whaley Bridge over the last few weeks.

PCSO Tracy Jones of the Whaley Bridge Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Understandably, the posts are making people feel quite concerned but we haven’t had any reports to the police of this nature, where dogs have being stolen in the New Mills, Chapel and Whaley Bridge during the past few weeks.

“Having your dog stolen would be extremely distressing though, so if you are a pet owner and feel worried about your dog being stolen then there are some simple measures you can take from keeping your home and garden secure, not leaving your pet tied up and unattended.

“Ensure your dog is microchipped, and your registered details are up to date, and when in public that your dog is wearing a collar and ID tag.”

PCSO Jones added: “If think your dog has been stolen, check with any family or friends who have access to see if they have taken the dog out, and then call the police. You should also report any suspicious activity to us.”

“If you have lost your dog, or have found a dog, call High Peak Borough Council as they keep a record of all dogs lost and found.”

To report your dog as lost to High Peak Borough Council, call 0345 129 4870. You can find out more information about their dog control service on the website, www.highpeak.gov.uk.

To report suspicious activity, or a stolen dog, call 101 the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police, except in an emergency when a crime is being committed, then the number is 999.