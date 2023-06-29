Police investigating major Peak District crash appeal for help finding three vehicles seen near the incident

Officers were called to reports of a serious collision at the A623 Tideswell crossroads, at 10.50pm on Saturday, 24 June. At the scene, 11 people were found to have been hit by a Tesla.

Six teenagers and five adults were injured with a number of them suffering serious but not life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tesla, who was detained at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drink driving.

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found and the driver – a man in his 20s - was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. The driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but he has now been released. He has been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

The scene of the incident near the A623 Tideswell crossroads

A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the collision would like to thank the local community who have so far responded to our appeal for information in great numbers.

“Enquiries are suggesting that further people may have been injured in the collision and these people are urged to come forward and speak to us. We are also keen to speak to the drivers of three vehicles seen in the area just before the collision as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

“The vehicles are a silver VW Polo, a small red car and a dark coloured pick-up truck. Anyone with any information that could help with our investigation, anyone who was injured in the collision and the drivers of the three vehicles mentioned, is asked to contact us, quoting the reference 23000389069.”

Police can be contacted via their website – they have crime reporting tools on thewebsite: including an online contact form; on Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or call on 101

