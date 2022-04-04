Police confirm man has died after incident at Whaley Bridge canal

A spokesperson for the force revealed they were called to the scene just after 7.20am on Sunday, April 3, to reports of a body in the water in the canal at Whaley Bridge. Other emergency service workers were also at the scene between between the basin and Tesco.

They said: “Officers attended and, sadly, a man believed to be aged in his 50s had died. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them.

“At this time officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

The body was found in the canal close to Whaley Bridge basin.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between around 11pm on Saturday, April 2, and 7.20am on Sunday, April 3.

The spokesperson said: “If you have any information which you think could help, please contact us via non-emergency channels quoting reference 22000188391.”

The force can be contacted by phoning 101 or via private message on facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary, @DerPolContact on Twitter or using the online form www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us.

Alternatively, to make an anonymous report contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Ruth George, who represents Whaley Bridge on Derbyshire Council, earlier appealed for people to show consideration for people caught up in the incident.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "Please respect the feelings of all those affected and by the emergency teams, who are also affected by tragic cases such as this. RIP.”