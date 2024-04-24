Police “concerned for welfare” of missing man last spotted in Derbyshire town yesterday morning

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man – urging the public to aid their efforts to find him.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to help locate Bruce, who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 23-year-old lives in Derby but has links to Buxton, and was last seen leaving an address there at about 5.40am on Tuesday, April 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for Bruce’s welfare. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with a white logo on the side.

Officers are trying to locate Bruce.Officers are trying to locate Bruce.
Officers are trying to locate Bruce.

READ THIS: Chesterfield driving instructor calls for action as Whittington Moor roundabout remains “dangerous and congested” – and Toby Perkins MP slams “completely unacceptable” wait for permanent signs

Do you recognise him from the photo or do you know where he might be now? Anyone who can help should contact the force using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireDerbyBuxton