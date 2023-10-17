Police appeal launched as two boys, aged 12, go missing in the High Peak

Officers are appealing for help to find two boys who are missing from the High Peak.

Jayden and Harvey were reported missing from Buxton on Sunday, October 15. The 12-year-olds are believed to be together in Glossop.

Jayden is described as being around five feet, one inch tall with auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a black and khaki North Face shellsuit hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Harvey is described as being around five feet four inches tall, and of a skinny built with black shaven hair around the sides that is longer on top. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a jumper jacket, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Harvey or Jayden is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 722 of 15 October for Harvey and 728 of 15 October for Jayden:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101