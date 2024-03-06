Police appeal as concerns grow for High Peak man who went missing in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 33-year-old was last seen at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, March 5. Gavin is described as being around 6 feet tall with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a t-shirt, black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1085 of 5 March:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101