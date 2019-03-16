Police appeal after 'serious assault' in Buxton

Two teenagers were injured by a knife in what police have described as a 'serious assault' in Buxton last night.
The incident, which involved a large group of young people, happened in the multi-storey car park in the Pavilion Gardens at around 9pm.
Two 17-year-old boys were treated for minor injuries caused by a knife in the attack and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
It is also understood that a number of people took video of the assault and officers are urging anyone with footage to come forward.
Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*133733 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Rogers.
