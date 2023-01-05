Plea to help lonely older people enjoy gardening and crafts in Townend Community Garden

Activities to date have included planting and sowing bulbs and seeds in a raised bed and in pots to take home, making a hand balm using dandelions, crafts using natural materials, seated exercise classes and singing. Participants always enjoy chatting over refreshments of cake or savouries and drinks.A spokesperson said:”Some participants would not be able to attend if we didn't provide transport. Up to now we have been able to use Connex, but they are unable to provide transport for us at present.“We are looking for drivers who are willing to use their own car. Mileage allowance is paid. Are you able to give a little time each week, or even just occasionally, to make life a little more enjoyable for people who are isolated and lonely?” they added.