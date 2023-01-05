Plea to help lonely older people enjoy gardening and crafts in Townend Community Garden
A group of older isolated people is enjoying meeting every week for gardening, crafts and other activities in Townend Community Garden in Chapel en le Frith. Could you help by providing transport in your own car?
The Tuesday group meets in the garden when the weather is good, and in the Methodist Church during winter months.
This means they have been able to bring in lonely people from around the High Peak, including Buxton, Harpur Hill, Peakdale, Peak Forest and Chinley, as well as Chapel itself.
Advertisement
Activities to date have included planting and sowing bulbs and seeds in a raised bed and in pots to take home, making a hand balm using dandelions, crafts using natural materials, seated exercise classes and singing. Participants always enjoy chatting over refreshments of cake or savouries and drinks.A spokesperson said:”Some participants would not be able to attend if we didn't provide transport. Up to now we have been able to use Connex, but they are unable to provide transport for us at present.“We are looking for drivers who are willing to use their own car. Mileage allowance is paid. Are you able to give a little time each week, or even just occasionally, to make life a little more enjoyable for people who are isolated and lonely?” they added.
To find out more about the scheme and how you could lend a hand with transport for older isolated people across the area, please contact the organisers by emailing the community group via [email protected]