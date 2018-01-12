Plans for new vinyl record shop and cafe in Buxton approved

Proposals for a new vinyl record shop and cafe in Buxton appear to be groovin' forward.

High Peak Borough Council this week granted a change of use application for the ground floor of 2-4 South Avenue to a mixed retail and cafe use.

Documents submitted on behalf of applicant Neil McDonald reveal the vacant retail premises is intended to be used for the sale of new and used vinyl records, as well as offering customers coffee and light snacks.

A report prepared by council planning officer stated: "Permission is sought for a change of use from shop to a mixed use of a shop selling vinyl records and related merchandise and a cafe.

"The applicant has clarified that no cooking will take place on the premises, they will be serving coffee, tea, cakes, sandwiches and merely warming up food (paninis) using a panini press (similar to a sandwich toaster)."

The change of use was approved with conditions, which include set opening hours of 9am-4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday, bank and public holidays.

"The proposed development would bring a vacant unit back into active use and the mixed use of the premises as a shop and coffee shop-type use would not adversely affect the vitality and viability of Buxton town centre since the retail use would be partly retained," the council report added.

"Overall the proposal is a sustainable development, which would not result in any significant harm to the immediate or wider area."