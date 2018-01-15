PICTURES: Serious damage to parked Fairfield car

A window of a parked car has been smashed and the bonnet tampered with by vandals.

The grey Vauxhall Corsa was damaged after it was left on a public car park over the weekend on Windsor Road in the Fairfield area of the town between 3pm Friday, January 12 and 1.40pm on Sunday, January 14.

The window of the car parked on Windsor Road had been smashed and the bonnet tampered with

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “When the owner, a 48-year-old woman, returned to her vehicle she found it had been damaged and that entry had been forced.

“The front passenger window was smashed and both the bonnet and front bumper had been tampered with.”

Alison Toon, said: “I’ve lived here for 13 years and never had anything like this happen before.

“I’m really annoyed that someone could do this. You go to work, are a decent member of society and then some scum goes and smashes your window.

“However, the support I’ve received from people on Facebook has been very humbling and heartwarming.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the damage, or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 18000021280.

Alternatively, click here to send Derbyshire Police a message online.