Pictures capture the Peak District looking stunning in the snow
They also show the conditions on the roads, and people making the most of the weather. Thanks to everyone who sent their photos into us.
A Land Rover battles through the snow near Flagg on Tuesday. Photo - Edward Caudwell.
Snow on the A53 Buxton to Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
Buxton's Spring Gardens in the snow on Tuesday evening. Photo - Mark Chesney
Snow on the Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
