Snow showers drift in as dawn breaks over a neolithic burial mound and ring of trees in the Derbyshire Peak District near Parwich known as Minninglow. Photo- Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Pictures capture the Peak District looking stunning in the snow

These pictures capture the Peak District looking stunning in the snow.

They also show the conditions on the roads, and people making the most of the weather. Thanks to everyone who sent their photos into us.

A Land Rover battles through the snow near Flagg on Tuesday. Photo - Edward Caudwell.
A Land Rover battles through the snow near Flagg on Tuesday. Photo - Edward Caudwell.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Snow on the A53 Buxton to Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
Snow on the A53 Buxton to Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
ugc
Buy a Photo
Buxton's Spring Gardens in the snow on Tuesday evening. Photo - Mark Chesney
Buxton's Spring Gardens in the snow on Tuesday evening. Photo - Mark Chesney
other
Buy a Photo
Snow on the Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
Snow on the Leek Road on Tuesday. Photo - Hollie Wicks
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7