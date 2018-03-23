PICTURES: Buxton pupils plant trees for World Water Day at Nestle

Students have a ‘splashing’ time planting trees for World Water Day.

More than 100 pupils from Burbage Primary School and Fairfield Endowed Church of England School visited the Nestlé Waters site at Lightwood to take part in a series of interactive outdoor classroom sessions and they also planted trees as part of a conservation project with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Anthony Tierney headteacher at Burbage said: “Seeing the children get their hands dirty and interact with the world around them is so encouraging and Nestlé Waters’ World Water Day program provided the perfect opportunity for us to do that.”

Nestlé Waters is a longstanding global supporter of the United Nation’s annual World Water Day initiative, which sees people all over the world taking part in activities promoting the importance of preserving freshwater.

Fairfield Endowed headteacher Jayne Mercer said: “The children have been so excited, asking questions during the sessions and getting involved. It’s great to know they can come and see the trees they’ve planted.”

Stephanie Barber, Water and Environment Manager at Nestlé Waters UK, added: “We look forward to seeing the wildlife and land benefit from today’s activities for years to come.”